Trump launches black outreach effort for 2020 (copy)

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the launch of "Black Voices for Trump," at the Georgia World Congress Center on Nov. 8.

 Evan Vucci/Associated Press

Donald Trump is a tyrant. And his tyranny is ruining our democracy. The person who is controlling him? Vladimir Putin. If you don’t think so, you’re just plain dumb, or maybe just too rich to care. Vlad and Tyrant Trump are vying to take our country over and causing a divide that might just make it happen. Let’s get him out of office now, before we’re all living under autocratic rule.

Trish McDermott

Browns Summit

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments