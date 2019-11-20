Donald Trump is a tyrant. And his tyranny is ruining our democracy. The person who is controlling him? Vladimir Putin. If you don’t think so, you’re just plain dumb, or maybe just too rich to care. Vlad and Tyrant Trump are vying to take our country over and causing a divide that might just make it happen. Let’s get him out of office now, before we’re all living under autocratic rule.
Trish McDermott
Browns Summit
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Nonsense. You do not get out much do you?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.