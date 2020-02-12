Regarding the letter, “Trump really said this at a prayer breakfast?” (Feb. 11): With all the hate against the president since he was elected, I don’t blame him for telling the truth about those who constantly spread lies about him. He continues to work hard for us as he donates his salary to worthy causes.
He has been making wonderful decisions to make us the healthy nation we had been. We have never had such a strong and wise man as president. He’s exactly who we needed at this time with all that has been done to bring us down by those who want to destroy us.
Elizabeth A. Jones
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.