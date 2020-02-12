Regarding the letter, “Trump really said this at a prayer breakfast?” (Feb. 11): With all the hate against the president since he was elected, I don’t blame him for telling the truth about those who constantly spread lies about him. He continues to work hard for us as he donates his salary to worthy causes.

He has been making wonderful decisions to make us the healthy nation we had been. We have never had such a strong and wise man as president. He’s exactly who we needed at this time with all that has been done to bring us down by those who want to destroy us.

Elizabeth A. Jones

Greensboro

