So now the sky is really falling. Or is it?
After three years of “Chicken Little” claims by Democrats, dutifully parroted by the mainstream media — with President Trump portrayed as a racist, xenophobic, mentally deranged, Russian agent — we must now ask how exaggerated this threat is.
Just like last year, when Democrats and media transparently rooted for and tried to scare the economy into a recession to take down Trump, they are now pushing the envelope of public hysteria over an illness that will come and go and won’t be the end of life as we know it.
The calm at the center of the storm — the one keeping his head while all others are losing theirs — is President Trump.
With the priority of protecting the health of Americans first, above political, economic and foreign affairs concerns, Trump was first among world leaders to declare travel bans first from China and now Europe.
Beyond this kind of unilateral action, Trump must work through the states, the entrenched bureaucracy and Congress for specific public restrictions and medical responses. This takes time.
Impassioned arm-waving speeches and declarations of war to rally people to action will only create more public panic.
For Trump the watchwords are calm action.
William Warner
High Point
