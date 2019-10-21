To paraphrase writer Joseph Heller, the Trump administration has brought peace to Northern Syria the same way Napoleon brought peace to Europe: by losing.
Only, it is much worse than that. Nobody lost Syria, our dictator-wannabe president (who absurdly claimed full credit for the military victories) simply caved, giving up what was not ours, but our Kurdish allies’ homeland. To avoid slaughter, Kurds are forced to seek a deal with Assad/Putin. Most likely, a reinvigorated ISIS will be back soon.
These developments are unlikely to affect me or other readers at or approaching retirement age. Anyone can choose to believe that Trump just achieved a great victory in Syria, that there is nothing wrong with using presidential powers to coerce other countries to intercede in our elections, or that the sky is green.
However, future Americans (who may need help comparable to that conferred on us by our allies since World War II) will need to deal with actual facts if they want democracy or even a country. Don’t they deserve a fighting chance?
As Bob Dylan said, “Get out of the (road) if you can’t lend a hand ...”
Deborah Maury
Greensboro
