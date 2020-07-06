Perhaps if or when the president learns how to pronounce “totalitarianism,” he might take the time to learn what it means. Maybe then he will reread his so-called Independence Day speech to see how his own actions and beliefs resemble those very traits. He also should take the time to look up the fundamentals of fascism as contrasted with the ideals of democracy.
It was a national travesty for him to use his Mount Rushmore speech (a blatant, taxpayer-funded campaign event) to spew hatred rather than celebrate the ideals of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution with its remarkable Bill of Rights. Unfortunately, the “most informed person on the planet” appears to be ignorant of the content of our most important documents.
We should be embarrassed by this man’s divisive and offensive performance.
Beth Walker
Oak Ridge
