I am writing in response to the hysterical editorials, “ Do something” (Aug. 6) and “Fuel for violence” (Aug. 7), which blamed President Trump’s alleged racist speech for recent mass shootings.
The El Paso shooter’s manifesto is the basis for the argument that the shootings were inspired by President Trump. However the manifesto pre-dates Trump. Many parts were very un-Trump like. The shooter was a radical environmental extremist who was motivated to murder people in order to save the planet. He complained about automation, plastic pollution, a universal basic income and spoke with antipathy toward fossil fuels and urban sprawl.
The editorial “ Fuel for violence “ opined that the Dayton shooter’s motives were not immediately clear. What ? They couldn’t have been more obvious.. He had a serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. His social media footprint showed support for socialism and Satan. He trafficked in Trump assassination fantasies. He had a kill list. The Dayton Daily News reported he was present at an antifa protest wearing a mask and carrying a gun. He praised the ICE bomber. The guy leaned left. So much for his motive not being clear!
I, for one, resent being called a racist because I voted for and support Trump just like 63 million of my fellow citizens.
Fred Gregory
Greensboro