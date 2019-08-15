Unfathomable.
To those of us who see the truth, the claim that Trump is not a racist is simply preposterous. Yet Trump supporters who read (and write) in this newspaper have repeatedly claimed that he’s not a racist. Their evidence for this assertion? They have none. They just keep repeating it.
Well, I have evidence that he is, in fact, a racist: He refused to rent apartments to blacks. He called for the Central Park Five (innocent young men of color) to be executed. He hawked the racist birther conspiracy about Obama for years. He introduced his campaign with false claims about Mexican rapists and murderers. He referred to countries in Latin America and Africa as “s---hole countries.” He thinks Nazis are “very fine people.” He issues racist dog-whistle tweets regularly. He repeated the old racist trope “they should go back” (e.g., to Africa). He refers to immigrants and refugees as an “infestation.” If he’s not a racist, he sure has a funny way of showing it.
Next, you’ll try to get us to believe that he doesn’t lie (10,000-plus in office) or rage-tweet, or insult his enemies. Or maybe you think he can spell.
Covfefe. Hamberders. Smocking guns. Sheesh.
Christopher Poulos
Greensboro