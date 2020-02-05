The U.S. Senate has now ensured that President Donald Trump will be politically acquitted even though they openly, if belatedly, acknowledged that he was wrong for requesting dirt on the person who at the time was his most likely opponent in the 2020 presidential election. So why did they do it?
Decades ago people feared the Mafia. Extortion was the name of the game. You got a business? A position? You wanna be safe? Then pay the dues and we’ll make sure nuttin’ bad happens to ya.
The public disliked the Mafia, but failure to pay “protection money” meant losing one’s business or position. In the current situation some senators feared that if they didn’t exonerate the president (i.e., pay their dues), they wouldn’t get the protection they needed — the support of the president’s popular base in their future political campaigns.
The more damaging side effect of their pooh-poohing a presidential request that a foreign power aid him in smearing a political opponent, however, was to take the political-dirty-tricks bar to a new all-time low.
They’re selling the nation’s electoral integrity down the drain, and their consciences along with it.
Joe Moran
Durham
