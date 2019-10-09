A medical definition of megalomania from Merriam-Webster is: “a delusional mental illness that is marked by feelings of personal omnipotence and grandeur.” When the president seriously believes, and virtually no one else agrees, that he has “great and unmatched wisdom,” that he is “a stable genius”or that he knows more about ISIS than the generals, this appears to be a symptom of a mental illness.
Well, we can’t continue to have a mentally ill president who says those things, and much more, and is in thrall to our enemy, Russia. Therefore, I think the vice president should take over within the terms of the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
The applicable clause is Section 4: “Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.” Hurry!
Harvey Herman
Greensboro
