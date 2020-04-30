Mr. Trump, are you serious? Your most recent thought on coping with COVID-19 is to have Americans ingest or inject Lysol into their bodies? Poison control centers are experiencing a spike in calls related to chemical poisoning, with some locations citing a 40% increase. And no, it is clear and evident that you were not sarcastically speaking to the media; you were addressing the experts on stage with you.
I pity those experts as they continue to try to provide this administration and our citizenry with the very best advice while having to measure every word so as to not cross, much less humiliate, this narcissistic president. As Americans die, he boasts about all he is doing, his television and Facebook ratings, and how he is the greatest! Well, if Trump supporters don’t see the light by now, let them line up and get their medicine. As for everyone else, I hope you plan to line up at the polls in November to vote out a president who cannot provide leadership at any level, especially in this critical period in our history.
Robert Handlon
Greensboro
