It is laughable to hear President Trump backtrack on previous suggestions that he would support some meaningful gun control by now emphasizing that the problem with gun violence is largely related to mental health. Among the first Trump administration acts was eliminating an Obama administration policy that required the Social Security Administration to report information that banned gun sales to disability-payment recipients who were found incapable of managing their own benefits due to mental impairment.
Note the higher bar, requiring a considerably greater severity of mental illness, than simply finding that the recipient is merely unable to work due to mental impairment.
God forbid that U.S. gun manufacturers/sellers lose access to this market. It is estimated to be 75,000, on top of the loss of potential customers of more than half that number from gun deaths annually. I’ll leave it at that.
Deborah Maury
Greensboro