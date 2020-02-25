In response to Robert Goodman (letter, “Obama was the very worst U.S. president,” Feb. 21): Median income is not the same as middle-class income. Median income is an average of the upper and lower incomes. So if the upper has a significant increase, and it has, then the median income is also higher. Middle-class income is up less than 1% after inflation.
Trump has created 4 million jobs but the average monthly jobs gain under Trump so far is 191,000 — compared with an average monthly gain of 217,000 during the four years before he took office. Unemployment was 10% in 2009 but fell to 4.7% before Obama left office. Trump started at 4.7% and it was 3.5% in December 2019.
President Trump, however, is No. 1 at one thing: The debt and deficit have grown more under Trump than any president in American history in a non-recession year. The economy is setting records but Trump has almost doubled the deficit.
What’s going to happen when the economy slows? Trump has added $2.8 trillion to the national debt.
Trump is working hard to fix the debt and deficit. His proposed budget for 2019 and 2020 had significant cuts to Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare.
Working for the little man?
Steve Gilley
Reidsville
