You’ve got to love the Trump campaign’s efforts to paint former Vice President Joe Biden as senile.
This from a president who suggests shining a light into some bodily orifice or ingesting disinfectant as a COVID-19 cure.
I’m 70 now and, like Biden, I verbally meander around looking for the right word now and then. Unlike Trump, when Joe does finish his sentences, the words are not those of a bully, a racist or an ignorant, hate-mongering conspiracy theorist.
Fellow seniors unite. Vote Joe.
M. Craig Fuller
High Point
