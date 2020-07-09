You’ve got to love the Trump campaign’s efforts to paint former Vice President Joe Biden as senile.

This from a president who suggests shining a light into some bodily orifice or ingesting disinfectant as a COVID-19 cure.

I’m 70 now and, like Biden, I verbally meander around looking for the right word now and then. Unlike Trump, when Joe does finish his sentences, the words are not those of a bully, a racist or an ignorant, hate-mongering conspiracy theorist.

Fellow seniors unite. Vote Joe.

M. Craig Fuller

High Point

