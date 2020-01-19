Our president has now made more than 15,500 “misstatements of fact,” their average growing from about six per day to more than 14. We know these “misstatements of fact” are the real fake news because they’re caught on camera or in tweets.
The problem has always been not the lies themselves, but their consequences: the crooks, incompetents, sycophants and bigots hired or appointed while “adults in the room” are dismissed; the tariffs we pay exceeding our tax refunds; our allies insulted or spurned while dictators are praised and rewarded; decent politicians slandered with whole-cloth accusations; lies about the Mueller report, the FBI, intelligence agencies, the whistleblower whose every charge was substantiated by the “perfect” phone conversation; the falsely maligned process of the impeachment investigation; and weather, water, air pollution, and almost anything else concerning science.
Our president doubles his lies, and Republican stalwarts parrot them and invent more. Our commander in chief, creating political obfuscation by realizing what he lied about Obama intending, ordered the assassination of an obvious enemy but botched creating a credible, consistent lie to justify the deed. And we “never Drumpfers” are supposed to respect the people who applaud this fraud and chicanery.
Christopher C. Tew
Greensboro
