Are you listening, America?
Are watching, America?
Are you carefully processing the words and actions of Donald Trump?
If so you understand that the president of the United States is engaged in diplomatic malpractice and is putting our national security at risk by verbally attacking and denigrating our NATO allies, the very nations that have kept world peace since 1949.
Further, Donald Trump stood on a national stage with the free world’s arch enemy, Russian President Vladimir Putin and discredited our intelligence agencies while praising Putin and Russia.
President Trump in taking the oath of office and swore before the American people and the world to uphold our Constitution and laws which he ignores to further his own agenda.
His actions are treasonous and warrant removal from office. Since Republicans in Congress refuse to do their duty to protect our country and its people by holding the president accountable, there is but one viable choice remaining:
Elect enough Democrats in November to blunt this undermining of our democracy and save the country from its irresponsible and therefore dangerous leaders.
Arise, Americans, and do what you must!
Bob Kollar
Greensboro