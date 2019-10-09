The Latest: House panel subpoenas White House documents (copy)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press

Someone should tell our beleaguered president that leadership entails keeping people united during hard times (like the ones he’s created), so opposing sides can sit down and work things out.

Instead, his idea of leadership is to pit voters, constituents, families and neighbors against each other because it’s his way or no way. This is how a so-called leader becomes a dictator.

Trump is destined to meet a similar fate as past dictators if his party doesn’t convince him to curb his vile behavior.

JFK said it best: “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.” Trump’s idea is to “Ask what can you do for me, or else!”

Such divisive, mean-spirited braying by our president that, if he is impeached, there will be another Civil War, is not the way to go. We don’t need a dictator to lead with derisive, divisive, scandal-ridden agendas.

Impeachment is the first step to get us back to some sense of sanity.

Herb Stark

Mooresville

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments