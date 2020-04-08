President Trump’s daily briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic are a lesson in transparency.
His surrounding himself with experts on the subject and his conducting the question/answer sessions in laymen’s terms have many of the leftist propaganda media outlets dropping the briefings altogether because they demonstrate to the voting public that the president and his team are on top of the situation and have things as well in hand as can be had.
These briefings leave little room for the media filters to “translate” for the rubes his “true intent” to manipulate the public.
One CNN stooge informed us that “Trump looked scared” during a briefing, so I went to YouTube and watched it in its entirety.
The truth is a stranger to these people.
On a slight variation of the same point, I see many of your letters to the editor pleading for these rubes to “see what a con Trump is,” but they fail to mention any specifics.
An exception, of course, to the Democrats’ manufactured fantasies is their touting of his “umpteen gazillion certified lies,” which amounts to such travesties as saying “billion” instead of “million” during a speech. (I look forward to the cut-and-paste responses to this point.)
John Parson
Stokesdale
