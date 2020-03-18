Don’t worry. Be happy.
Aren’t we Americans the luckiest people?
Our country’s pretend leader, Donald Trump, has told us the coronavirus is under control, that he is a “happy” person now that the feds lowered the interest rate again, that we need not worry.
All this after he had already told the public that this crisis would be over in a few weeks. Now he says it may be July or August before we can expect to be safe.
This, of course, will be after how many thousands — millions? — of Americans have contracted the virus. And how many of those will have died?
Donald Trump does not tell the truth, and does not take science and researchers seriously, but thinks he deserves a “10” on a scale from 1-10 for the way he has handled this pandemic.
Is anyone else as terrified as I am by Trump’s phony assurances?
We must take the advice of the researchers and physicians who tell us to stay home, wash our hands constantly, avoid gatherings and, if we become ill, isolate ourselves in place.
We must listen to professionals, not to know-nothings who pretend to have knowledge.
Lynn Bennett
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
poor girl and i am sorry that youre terrified...at least as of right now tonite 3/18 i still cant complain... i have power, food, gas that's cheap, nice spring weather, etc... i will take this over a blizzard/ice storm and no power... no power for days on end "terrifies" me...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.