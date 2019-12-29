For over four decades, Democratic and Republican presidents have done what they can to keep the American people healthy by furthering environmental protections. Thanks to President Trump and our Republican Senate, we are now facing the worst assault on our health in history.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration admitted that the Earth was on track to warm by approximately 4 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, yet they made the decision to weaken fuel efficiency standards for all cars and trucks built after 2020!
We are used to climate change deniers and can face them head on with science. But what can we do if we are up against people who clearly understand that the existence of humanity is at stake and choose to ignore it?
Trump came along, pulling out of the Paris agreement and taking every step he can to pull us in the wrong direction because he is bonded with the fuel industry.
Scientists warn that we must lower global emissions by 40% over the next 12 years.
We need to elect a president who will lead the world again in the right direction for our children and grandchildren.
Toni Lindahl
McLeansville
