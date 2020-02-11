I’m a registered Republican; however, on Election Day I can be known to vote Republican or Democrat because I vote for the person who I feel is best-suited for our country.
Look at our president’s accomplishments: What he says he has done he has done. Democrats say these accomplishments were made by our previous president. Most citizens could see with their own eyes when the economy got better; when more people joined the workforce; when unemployment dropped; when the stock market rose; when illegal immigrants were kept on the other side of the wall instead of our side; when building went on everywhere; and when factories that had been closed for years were back.
Should we provide health care for illegal immigrants when we have U.S. citizens who don’t have health care because they can’t afford it? This liberal newspaper and the media will disagree with everything that comes from a Republican and believe everything that comes out of the mouth of a Democrat.
Donald Trump keeps us informed. Listen to him and him alone if you want the truth. Look at the crowds when he speaks. Look at the crowds of the Democrats.
I encourage everyone go to the polls and vote March 3. It’s so important.
Joanne Smith Gunter
Reidsville
