Trump to sign US-Japan trade deal that benefits farmers (copy)

President Donald Trump talks to reporters on Friday outside the White House in Washington.

 Evan Vucci/The Associated Press

Biden, Hillary, haters and traitors — we will hear about all of these from Trump as he spins a cloud of dust into the air in an attempt to hide the truth. Don’t be distracted by the sideshows.

Trump is using the power of the presidency to incite foreign powers to corrupt the process of a free election in the U.S. for his own personal political gain. That is the only show in town worth watching.

Dan Flak

Greensboro

