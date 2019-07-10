Romaine Worster (July 7 column) recognizes Julián Castro’s absurd misspeaking about transsexual abortion rights. She should have even less difficulty recognizing the absurd machinations of our prevaricator in chief misspeaking on climate change and nonexistent air pollution improvements, and showing his disrespect for science by appointing out-right incompetents to develop and execute energy, environmental and multiple other scientific policies.
Eighteenth century “airports” aside, Worster surely recognizes the absurdity of our president’s ignorance of American history, leading to an impromptu inability to distinguish between our Revolutionary War and the War of 1812, not knowing the Fourth of July celebrates our Declaration of Independence rather than the military struggle that achieved independence, and not knowing what ramparts are or whose they were.
Worster might recognize the absurdity in his protestation that our Chinese adversaries and European friends are paying for his punitive tariffs, which are an indirect tax on American consumers. She possibly recognizes Trump’s absurd claims about improving military pay and veterans’ health care and suicide prevention. Worster probably doesn’t recognize that it’s absurd to expect political “debates” to be real debates. She certainly doesn’t recognize that Trump’s absurd lies are the actual “faux news” in his attacks on news outlets.
Christopher C. Tew
Greensboro