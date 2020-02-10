To all Trump supporters:
After your president used a prayer breakfast to spread his message of hate and vitriol, how proud are you of President Trump now?
If this is what you approve of, then God help us all.
Rita Wilson
Asheboro
I am not proud of his conduct. Are you proud that Pelosi tore up the State of the Union address? These two obviously never learned civility in kindergarten. It’s an embarrassing spectacle.
