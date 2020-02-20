In recognition of Presidents’ Day, I thought this informative. Every year or so around 200 presidential scholars (the American Political Science Association) rank all American presidents. Like the American people themselves, they generally rank Lincoln, Washington, and FDR among the top three in that order.
These men and women have studied the presidents for years and in their rankings use factors commonly associated with what makes an outstanding president. The top and bottom of the range are easier to establish than the middle, no doubt, and hold more interest for us. Recent presidents also are preliminary evaluations and may change slightly after more time passes.
Last year these 200 presidential scholars ranked Trump the worst president in American history; they ranked Obama among the top 10 best presidents in American history. Even the Republicans among those scholars ranked Trump the fourth worst president in history. I sent that information to President Trump but haven’t heard back from him. I thought it might be an incentive for improvement. We can hope.
Gary Parker
Archdale
