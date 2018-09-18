Trump rallies are a lot like a three-ring circus

Come one, come all. It’s the Greatest Show on Earth.
We’re here to please you, entertain you. And you can — indeed, must — participate: wear funny hats, hold goofy signs and applaud or cheer wildly when the Ringmaster utters certain key words or phrases. There will be a magic show and warped mirrors to confuse and distort you.
Pay no attention to that guy picking your pocket. The money will go to a good cause. Trust me. Check your compassion and morality at the gate.
Yes, there’s a rube born every minute. Welcome to the Trump rally.
Joseph Mountjoy
Greensboro