Listening, America?
Your president is defining his domestic policy. With Jared Kushner leading the hired “chant section,” Trump has become more vocal with his comments about serving more presidential terms than the Constitution allows.
If these sentiments were espoused by any other politician, I could easily laugh with other rational citizens. This self-entitled narcissist, however, has been pampered and protected from the consequences of his inhumanity by unearned wealth his entire life. Discriminate against people of color? No problem; we’ll counter sue and pay the fines when backed into a legal corner.
Harass or molest women? Are you kidding me? “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. …” Besides that’s what hush money and nondisclosure agreements are for, right?
There is no doubt Trump’s America will be a kowtowing, rich white man’s nation with massive debt. You may disagree, but the proof is in the pudding. He fires all those with whom he disagrees. The upper 1% of the nation has received three quarters of his failed tax cut. Hate crimes increase.
Remember the words of David Duke: “We are going to fulfill the promises of Donald Trump.”
John Dickey
Greensboro