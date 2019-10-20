I cannot sit quietly by while I watch our constitutional republic morph into a theocracy.
On Oct. 11, three of our highest government officials made public speeches with religious and militaristic overtones.
U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr said militant secularists are marshaling their forces in an unremitting assault against “us.” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke about fighting to restore our culture at home and abroad in a speech titled “Being a Christian Leader.”
President Trump spoke recently at a campaign rally about the “unholy alliance of corrupt Democrat politicians, deep state bureaucrats and fake news media” — who were all depicted as being slaughtered by Trump in an obscene video shown at Mar-a-Lago that very day.
This call to crusade is antithetical to the ideals that shaped America, and appears to be part of an orchestrated message.
Upon the founding of this nation, when asked what kind of government was established, Benjamin Franklin replied, “A republic — if you can keep it.”
It will take resolve and action from each of us to keep it.
I encourage others to hold our representatives accountable, and to support the legal efforts of Americans United and the ACLU to keep religion and government separate.
Karen Skelton
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.