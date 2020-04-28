President Trump called COVID-19 a Democratic hoax. He said that it was going to go away some day like a miracle, that we are very close to a vaccine (we are 1½ years away), and that we have better testing than all other countries (we have only done 2%). We got an incredibly late start, which has no doubt resulted in a countless number of deaths and now he acts as if he knows more than the medical professionals.
“I’ve been talking about hydroxychoroquine so much that a lot of people think I invented it. The fact that I’m not a doctor makes my ability to prescribe drugs that much more impressive” Trump said a while back. As a result, some people have died self-medicating on the drug and the FDA has just issued a warning against using it to treat COVID-19.
Now Trump has just stunned the public by suggesting that doctors should look into injecting people with disinfectant and that patients should maybe be treated with UV light. Lysol had to come out with a statement saying that disinfectants should never be administered into the human body.
Toni Lindahl
McLeansville
