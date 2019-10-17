“I have a lot of faith in the American people. They know how to vote. They don’t need military generals telling them that they think this political assessment is the one they should go with.”
This was former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis’ response to Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press” this week when asked if he wasn’t gravely concerned that President Trump’s actions seem to be more aligned with Russia than with the U.S.
How incredible it is that a man of Mattis’ intellect, integrity and experience could have it so wrong.
With such a storied military career, why he doesn’t recognize that our country has been subjected to an ongoing disinformation and propaganda campaign?
It is condoned at the highest levels of our government, with help from foreign autocrats seeking to destroy our democracy.
History was written for such a time as this. Friends, it’s our duty to call our senators and representatives and demand they protect our democracy by supporting the impeachment of this president and request that the FCC resurrect the Fairness Doctrine to re-establish trust in real journalism. Freedom of the press is essential to our democracy.
Cindy Williams
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.