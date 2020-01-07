President Trump probably didn’t inform the Democrats ahead of time about the plan to kill Gen. Qassem Soleimani because he was afraid they would leak it, or he didn’t want to be accused of distracting or obstructing them from their three-year quest of impeachment.

Obama is gone. Now there’s a new sheriff in town.

I guess the Democrats think that if Trump had given them a heads-up and a little time they could raise another $150 billion; it worked so well before.

If you are paralyzed with fear of retaliation for taking out the No. 1 terrorist in the world, hide in your closet and wait for the all-clear from other Americans who are willing to serve and die to keep your sorry butt safe. Remember, freedom isn’t free.

David Burke

Greensboro

