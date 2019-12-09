According to the Federal Elections Commission, it is illegal for any person to solicit, accept or receive anything of value from a foreign nation in connection with a U.S. election.
When asked by ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos if he would accept foreign information on a political opponent, President Trump replied, “If somebody called from a country, Norway, (and said) ‘We have information on your opponent’ — oh, I think I’d want to hear it.”
In his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump said, “I would like you to do us a favor, though.” This favor included announcing an investigation into Joe Biden.
When a White House reporter asked, “What do you want Zelensky to do?” Trump replied, “If they were honest about it, they would start a major investigation into the Bidens. Likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens.”
The facts are hiding in plain sight. Simply put, Trump is soliciting foreign interference into the 2020 election, an illegal attempt to undermine our elections in order to help his reelection. Trump has to be stopped before he destroys our democracy. Waiting for the 2020 elections may be too late.
Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, you must put country before party.
William Dudley
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
All roads (and election contributions) lead to Russia and Putin.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.