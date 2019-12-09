Trump aims for role of NATO statesman but mars unity message (copy)

According to the Federal Elections Commission, it is illegal for any person to solicit, accept or receive anything of value from a foreign nation in connection with a U.S. election.

When asked by ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos if he would accept foreign information on a political opponent, President Trump replied, “If somebody called from a country, Norway, (and said) ‘We have information on your opponent’ — oh, I think I’d want to hear it.”

In his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump said, “I would like you to do us a favor, though.” This favor included announcing an investigation into Joe Biden.

When a White House reporter asked, “What do you want Zelensky to do?” Trump replied, “If they were honest about it, they would start a major investigation into the Bidens. Likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens.”

The facts are hiding in plain sight. Simply put, Trump is soliciting foreign interference into the 2020 election, an illegal attempt to undermine our elections in order to help his reelection. Trump has to be stopped before he destroys our democracy. Waiting for the 2020 elections may be too late.

Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, you must put country before party.

William Dudley

Greensboro

