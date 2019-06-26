Last week’s developments in the context of our relations with Iran have caused considerable anxiety. The shooting down of an American surveillance drone by Iranians resulted in President Trump’s decision to retaliate.
Despite strong criticism from some quarters, Trump’s last-minute pullback was the right decision. A major strike obliterating significant Iranian property would be analogous to the Bush administration’s 2003 capricious action in Iraq.
According to a New York Times op-ed (June 23) by Iranian author Salar Abdoh, the conditions in Iran today in the aftermath of the stringent U.S. sanctions are dismal, causing extreme hardship on Iranian citizens. This account is corroborated by numerous other sources. The price of engine oil has tripled, and the prices of paper and car parts have increased four to five times. Many families cannot afford meat or fruits, and factories are shutting down. Iran’s oil exports have fallen by more than 60%, and inflation has reached 37%. The Iranian economy contracted by 4% in 2018 and is expected to contract by 6% this year.
These statistics are the harbinger of an unprecedented movement in Iran. A mass protest by citizens could force the authoritarian government to negotiate a sensible agreement on nuclear production in Iran. That would be a welcome outcome for our uneasy world.
Suresh Chandra
Greensboro