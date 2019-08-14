I just want to thank Diane Parnell for writing that nice letter regarding President Trump. It is so unusual for anyone to send a letter defending him. It gives me hope that we can still save our beautiful America. I am 93 years old and an independent voter, and since I was able to vote have taken our politics very seriously.
Certainly I do not approve of some of the things our president says, or the way he says them, but I always look at the overall picture. He loves America like I do. He takes abuse like no other president has ever taken 24/7. His beautiful family has to endure the worst insults ever heard.
The Democrats certainly have followed Hillary Clinton’s instructions to the letter. She said: “Resist! Resist! Resist!” They have obliged, big time. The first time I was impressed was when he put Christ back in Christmas! I felt sad instead of happy when everyone was saying “Happy Holidays.”
My friends, please take time to check carefully the things you are frustrated with. Don’t let hate rule your life. You will sleep so much better when you spread love instead.
Juanita Callaham
Jamestown