President Trump is again making some noise about background checks. He did the same when high school students in Parkland, Fla., were massacred.
A day later,the NRA came calling. They explained to him how this works:
“We give you Republicans lots of money and the assurance of no primary challenger and you (Republicans) tolerate a certain number of Americans, including kindergartners, torn to pieces by battlefield weapons with high-capacity magazines.
“And, oh yes, we write all gun laws.”
The next day Trump folded his tent like the dearly departed Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.
This is not complicated. If you want to go to Walmart, or a farmer’s market, or a movie, and not fear violent death, vote every state and federal Republican out of office.
A vote for Sen. Thom Tillis is a vote for a bulletproof backpack for your grandchild. Call Tillis and see what he has to say. Please, God, let me be wrong.
Don’t bother to call Ted Budd or Mark Walker. They are lost causes. Just vote them out.
M. Craig Fuller
High Point