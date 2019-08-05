Saturday’s article by Jennifer Rubin called President Trump a racist seven times and Republicans “irredeemable,” which seems similarly denigrating to “deplorables,” and continued the “go back” controversy. On Sunday, the Rev. Jeff Paschal also condemns the president, proclaims “racism” and furthers the “go back” story. Granted, the president is not perfect, and neither was Moses, or any other human being. But I believe the president’s comments had nothing to do with race.
Maybe I understand this from my experience. In high school, my business law teacher asked me to leave his class when I did not express my viewpoint courteously. My actions were negatively affecting the entire class. I left class, later apologized to the teacher and promised that I would not do it again so I could return to class. With shame, I had come to admit that the teacher was right and realized that I had created my own embarrassing consequence. It was not about me being political or victimized; it was about the teacher doing his job, and all students doing their part by accepting the teacher’s authority and respecting others for a common good. This situation had nothing to do with my race or the teacher’s race.
Randal Romie
Greensboro