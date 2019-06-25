Once again, the president has created a crisis and is attempting to lie his way out. Proclaiming humanitarian reasons for calling off a retaliatory air strike, he blamed the military for his own ineptitude. As the pundits attempt to protect his image, America faces the threat of armed conflict in the Middle East. The events of June 20 should never have happened.
President Bush started, and Mr. Obama escalated, Operation Olympic Games, a program that destroyed one-sixth of Iran’s centrifuges. The Mossad joined the effort, but started a parallel assassination program in which the U.S. did not participate. All the while, Mr. Obama assembled a coalition and brokered the Iranian deal (JCPOA) in 2015. The Iranians agreed to cut their stockpile of uranium suitable for weapons production, lower uranium enrichment levels, restrict enrichment to one facility rather than two, and grant the International Atomic Energy Agency regular access to its nuclear facilities to monitor and verify compliance with the agreement. Dialogue, not armed confrontation, continued.
The JCPOA would not have prevented the Iranian government from achieving its nuclear aspirations, yet it has kept us safe from armed confrontation. May God save us from the GOP and the president.
John Dickey
Greensboro