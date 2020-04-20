Donald Trump has declared that he is a “wartime president.” I’m not buying it.
In a war the federal government, through its many branches — the Department of Defense, intelligence agencies, Congress, etc., — mobilizes the country, and arms those on the front lines with equipment, supplies and munitions. The trained professionals, generals and admirals, develop strategies and conduct the war. Leaders at all levels but perhaps most importantly the president, rally and unify the country. In a real war the federal government coordinates with allies and conducts the war under the leadership of the trained professionals.
But judging by the words and actions of the president, this is not a real war. Trump refuses to engage the federal government in a whole of government effort to address this national crisis. Instead we see his nightly, pathetic attempts to show that he is in charge as a wartime president.
Other contributors have argued that the briefings are “transparent.” Yes, the public can clearly see the pettiness and incompetence of this fragile president. How many thousands have died or lost their jobs because of his inability to lead?
William Dudley
Greensboro
