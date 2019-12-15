Trump mocks impeachment effort, talks up trade deal at rally (copy)

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally Tuesday in Hershey, Pa.

 The Associated Press

Donald Trump says Ukraine interfered with the U.S. election, but 17 U.S. intelligence agencies, and Republican Sen. Richard Burr’s Senate Intelligence Committee, agree that this is a fictional narrative promoted by the Russians and that Russia alone interfered with our election.

Many Republicans in Congress repeat this Ukraine falsehood in their desperate efforts to support their political party’s president. Trump, especially in his arm-twisting of Ukraine for dirt on Joe Biden, and his Republican supporters going all-in on any conspiracy theory Trump alleges, are certainly being un-American in doing this. They are helping President Putin and Russia by continuing these false narratives. They are, in effect, working with a foreign adversary against our national security interests.

It can be argued with some substance that Trump and his Republican allies are acting treasonously. Their actions, wittingly or unwittingly, are endangering U.S. national security. As leader of the treasonous effort, President Trump could be charged with treason.

Gary Parker

Archdale

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments