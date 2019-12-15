Donald Trump says Ukraine interfered with the U.S. election, but 17 U.S. intelligence agencies, and Republican Sen. Richard Burr’s Senate Intelligence Committee, agree that this is a fictional narrative promoted by the Russians and that Russia alone interfered with our election.
Many Republicans in Congress repeat this Ukraine falsehood in their desperate efforts to support their political party’s president. Trump, especially in his arm-twisting of Ukraine for dirt on Joe Biden, and his Republican supporters going all-in on any conspiracy theory Trump alleges, are certainly being un-American in doing this. They are helping President Putin and Russia by continuing these false narratives. They are, in effect, working with a foreign adversary against our national security interests.
It can be argued with some substance that Trump and his Republican allies are acting treasonously. Their actions, wittingly or unwittingly, are endangering U.S. national security. As leader of the treasonous effort, President Trump could be charged with treason.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.