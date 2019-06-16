Texas Climate Change (copy)

Water from Addicks Reservoir flows into neighborhoods from floodwaters brought on by Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston on Aug. 29, 2017. Natural disasters in Texas on the scale of Hurricane Harvey’s deadly destruction last year will become more frequent because of a changing climate, warns a new report, ordered by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in a state where skepticism about climate change runs deep.

 David J. Phillip/The Associated Press

Every day I watch the news and feel as if I am living in a science-fiction movie: devastating storms with tornados and record breaking floods in one section of the country while other states suffer from record-setting heat waves and fires that engulf whole communities.

Worst of all is the incredible feeling of helplessness. We have an administration that is banning the public from knowing the truth about global warming. It keeps me up at night.

For all you naysayers who believe a man who does not even like to read instead of most scientists in the world, I almost envy you. When it is too late you will be screaming that we should have done something but for now you are living in denial.

As they say, ignorance is bliss.

Toni Lindahl

McLeansville

