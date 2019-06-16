Every day I watch the news and feel as if I am living in a science-fiction movie: devastating storms with tornados and record breaking floods in one section of the country while other states suffer from record-setting heat waves and fires that engulf whole communities.
Worst of all is the incredible feeling of helplessness. We have an administration that is banning the public from knowing the truth about global warming. It keeps me up at night.
For all you naysayers who believe a man who does not even like to read instead of most scientists in the world, I almost envy you. When it is too late you will be screaming that we should have done something but for now you are living in denial.
As they say, ignorance is bliss.
Toni Lindahl
McLeansville