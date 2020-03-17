Trump's economic aid could approach $1T, senators say (copy)

President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force at the White House on Tuesday.

 Evan Vucci/The Associated Press

Trump apologists will step forward and explain why America is behind nations like South Korea in dealing with the virus. Suppose everyone followed Trump’s example? The man has been exposed but initially does not get tested. He shakes hands with CEOs from major companies. He’s told people to go to work but does not order Republican officials who have self-quarantined themselves to go back to work. The CDC and NIH cannot make public statements that are NOT approved by the administration. He’s tried to hold American citizens hostage on a cruise ship, not because of health issues, but as he admitted himself, because releasing them would make his numbers look bad.

Trump refused to take responsibility for the failure, claiming it was unforeseen. How is it that other countries and even “lowly” nurses have foreseen it and he, a really stable genius, has not? Is it any wonder that Americans have lost faith in their government? Churches, the NBA, NCAA, concert organizers and other organizations have cancelled or postponed their events. Americans are brave enough to do what their government has failed to do.

Dan Flak

Greensboro

