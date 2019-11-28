I dispute Janice Wangard’s slanderous assertions about the Democrats in a recent post (letter, “Dems’ radical agenda finally being exposed,” Nov. 26).
Her letter contains zero facts, just outlandish garbage and mud--smearing lies with no evidence whatsoever.
To wit, Houston, Phoenix, Dallas, San Jose, Austin, Columbus, Indianapolis, Seattle, Denver, Louisville and Greensboro claim Democratic mayors.
Among the many states that have Democratic governors are Kansas, Minnesota and Colorado. These are not liberal bastions.
Do Wangard and others like her really believe that the voters in these cities and states are radical, dysfunctional people?
No, what these voters see is liars for what they are.
They see a president abuse the power of the office by undermining military justice.
They see a president condoning white nationalism, and defending our enemy, Russia.
They see a president scheming to get a foreign country (Ukraine) to do his dirty work by holding up military aid.
They see a president stab our Kurdish friends in the back after more than 10,000 Kurds died fighting ISIS for us.
They see Republicans in Congress refusing to perform their constitutional duties by not holding hearings on Democratic nominees to the Supreme Court (Mitch McConnell), and by staging disruptions of congressional hearings (Mark Walker).
No, the lies and the hate do not come from Democrats.
Regrettably, most comes from the mouth of the president.
James Bennett
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.