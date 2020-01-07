The large-brained stable genius in the White House seems to be bungling his way toward war with Iran. He was told not to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal by Gens. Mattis and McMaster, all of our allies, the United Nations and NATO, but his hate for anything Obama won out.
He trashed the agreement and crippled Iran with sanctions. They retaliated, he retaliated, and here we go again.
Now our president has tweeted that we may target some cultural sites in Iran, a violation of the international laws of war. Our armed forces would be required to disobey. Do we really want to join the destroyers of humankind’s architectural and cultural legacy?
Remember the destruction of the Bamiyan Buddhas in Afghanistan by the Taliban and the leveling of St. Elijah’s Monastery, one of the oldest Christian sites in Iraq, by the Islamic State? Is this what we have become under this morally and mentally sick man?
M. Craig Fuller
High Point
