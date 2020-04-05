Watching the Trump show last evening reminded me of an old joke among physicians, the last line of which is, “Pathologists know everything and do everything, but too late.”
While waiting to hear from the crisis experts, we have had to listen to President Trump tout the great responses his administration is making to the viral onslaught.
This shouldn’t distract us from his basic failings. In the months of January and February when COVID-19 was ravaging China, his only preparations for its eventual arrival here were ineffectual travel restrictions.
After three years of undercutting Obamacare and weakening systems previously in place to help the U.S. prepare for threats including pandemic, his CDC turned down the World Health Organization test. They depended entirely on their test, which failed when rolled out. Having lost the ability to test those who had contact with early cases, our public health officials lacked the one tool that had enabled South Korea, Taiwan and other countries to quickly contain COVID-19 spread.
The autopsy on this epidemic will make clear that many deaths could have been prevented had Trump directed weeks earlier that everyone should stay home while new cases are quickly identified and quarantined.
Wayne Hale, M.D.
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.