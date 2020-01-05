Frequent letter writer Gary Parker has it backward (“A free press is critical for a free country,” Jan. 2). I won’t personally attack Mr. Parker like other personal attacks I have seen in this paper. He has the absolute right to express his opinions and should.
Only, liberals want to silence conservatives because they (liberals) can’t make a logical counter argument. So I respectfully disagree with Mr. Parker’s premise that President Trump vilifies a free press.
The free press, as does Mr. Parker, has the absolute right to print whatever opinion as fact it chooses, like misleading headlines, quotes presented as facts with the words “according to sources” buried below and the use of selective negative words and phrases to slant the story, all following the anti-Trump narrative.
Freedom of the press is guaranteed. But President Trump also has the absolute right to not vilify it but to expose a sham for what it is. The free press has nearly unlimited power to shape public opinion. President Trump, as truth to that power, has forever exposed the abuse of that power, and nearly half of all Americans now believe the free press has little or no credibility in political reporting.
Yes, Mr. Parker, we do need a free press to protect democracy. Sadly, we don’t have it because they self-destructed to “get Trump.”
William Warner
High Point
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.