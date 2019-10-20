Trump praying (copy) (copy)

President Donald Trump prays during a cabinet meeting at the White House in  2017.

 The Associated Press

There seems to be confusion from letter writers regarding President Trump and his role with Christianity.

The most recent were “Graham’s support of Trump disappoints,” and particularly “Trump represents Christianity poorly.”

In November 2016, Donald Trump was elected as president of the United States, not pastor of the United States.

As a Christian, I do not look to a president or any other elected officials for spiritual guidance. Rather, I look to that person to run the government to the best of their ability.

I vote for those whom I feel are most capable in accordance with my political and economic interests.

For example, Obama destroyed my health insurance, yet Trump reduced my federal tax burden by 3%. I would imagine many others vote for the same reasons. There are also many non-Christian faiths in the U.S. and others who choose no faith at all. A president represents all Americans, not only Christians, so it is not President Trump’s job to “represent Christianity.”

Those who wrote our Constitution foresaw this potential peril and addressed it in that beautiful First Amendment.

Tom Imbus

Browns Summit

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments