2016 again? Russia back to stirring chaos in U.S. election

President Donald Trump points to the audience as he walks onstage to speak at a campaign rally Friday in Las Vegas. 

 Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Some people are calling President Trump a bully when he says the truth about what has been done to him — and when every barrier has been thrown against him to try to stop him from bringing good to this country after others have brought so much bad.

People are believing lies about him about all kinds of things. The candidates coming against him are promising things that would break this country worse than before. Our taxes would soar out of sight to even attempt to cover free everything for everyone.

Nothing is free. Someone pays somewhere.

Elizabeth A. Jones

Greensboro

