U.S. President Trump (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at the beginning of a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, on July 16, 2018. “I don’t see any reason why it would be” Russia that was responsible for U.S. election hacking, Trump said.

On the day Donald Trump was elected as president in November 2016, high up in the Moscow office of the Internet Research Agency — which sent fake news favoring Trump through Facebook to tens of millions of Americans — IRA employees popped a bottle of champagne.

They uttered almost in unison, “We made America great!” What they really meant was, “We made Russia great again!”

And every month since that November 2016 Election Day we see more and more evidence of why they felt that gleefulness, most recently, in Trump’s withdrawal from Syria, making Russia the rising power in the Middle East.

Gary Parker

Archdale

