Donald Trump is running the United States government like a communist dictatorship.
He’s purging people from long-held professional positions in the departments of state, defense, justice and Homeland Security.
This is reminiscent of the purges under Mao and Stalin.
These are Republicans, Democrats and independents who have served Republican and Democratic administrations because their duty is to the country, not any political party.
Trump wants and expects them to show allegiance to him and his party over duty to the country. He’s a weak leader who tends towards paranoia and thinks the federal government is a “deep state,” full of what he calls “snakes.”
Trump is turning the federal government into a cult of blind followers and “yes men,” like what’s found in banana republics. We see it too in communist dictatorships like those headed by Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un.
Trump clearly wants a dictatorship like he had in his private company before he was elected.
In the United States we don’t compile lists of “enemies” and “snakes” and remove well-qualified people from long-held positions of trust.
The U.S. government is not a private company, or a dictatorship.
It’s a constitutional republic, and God grant it, will remain one.
Gary Parker
Archdale
