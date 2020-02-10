Donald Trump again demonstrates his shallow pettiness of character and incompetence to the world.
His shameless thousands of lies have been documented as he cynically repeats them in the belief that he owes no honesty or consideration to the wishes of the American people.
He has eliminated people of conscience and competence from his administration, replacing them with toadies who carry out his destruction of American rights and values.
Admirable values cannot be instilled by drenching them in the odor of the sewer.
Trump uses the presidency to viciously degrade and threaten his critics through insulting language and bullying tactics that humiliate Americans before the world — and through fascist tactics of fear by a howling mob of followers to make Mitch McConnell and the Republican senators prostitute their oaths of office and turning the U.S. Senate, and perhaps an entire nation, into impotent, fearful lackeys.
Trump has no decent values and hypocritically enshrouds himself in empty moral comments.
He and his corrupt Cabinet have done so much to destroy American values that once were admired by the civilized world, that we may never recover from the harm he has done to the American dream.
Trump is America’s shameful legacy to the world.
Eugene Pfaff
Greensboro
