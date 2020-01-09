The U.S. attack that killed Iran’s top military commander, Qassim Suleimani, was yet (in this independent voter’s opinion) another ploy to divert attention from President Trump’s many problems. As the impeachment process drags on and the Ukrainian debacle is yet to be resolved, what better way is there than orchestrating a “war scenario” directed by our president who hopes it plays out so he comes out looking like a super-patriotic hero, since his tenure in office has been (and will always be) all about him.
He is playing a dangerous game, but at what cost?
Herb Stark
Mooresville
Nonsense.
The only ones mourning the death of Suleimani are radical Iranians and American Democrats in congress.
